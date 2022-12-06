DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s GDP to grow at 6.9% this year, says World Bank

Dec 6, 2022, 06:10 pm IST

New Delhi: A report published by the  World Bank  claimed that the  Indian  economy will  grow at 6.9% in the current fiscal year. The report also said that the country will have average retail inflation at 7.1% this year.

‘India’s economy has been remarkably resilient to the deteriorating external environment, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals have placed it in good stead compared to other emerging market economies,’ Auguste Kouame, World Bank’s country director in India, said in the agency’s latest India Development Update.

Earlier US based brokerage Goldman Sachs informed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of India may decline next year. According to the agency, the Indian economy is projected to grow 5.9% in 2023. This is lower than 6.9% growth estimated this year.

 

