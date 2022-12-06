Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney in Moschino gown covered with his pictures at Kennedy Center

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, who appeared alongside George Clooney in this year’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and the Ocean’s 11 trilogy, became a supporter of the celebrated actor and director at the illustrious Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which was hosted at The White House.

To express her support for the actor, Roberts wore a tailored garment bearing his face. Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, created the lovely outfit.

The 55-year-old accessorised her eye-catching ensemble with a cropped jacket and sparkling Chopard jewellery. Roberts exchanged her George Clooney-inspired attire for a formal black suit as soon as she arrived at the yearly event.

Clooney was among several stars who were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the event. Rock band U2 and singer Gladys Knight were among the honourees.

The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities and political figures. Matt Damon, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sesame Street’s Big Bird were in attendance.