Kate Winslet reveals that she will re-watch ‘Titanic’ to mark the film’s 25th anniversary which is on December 19

As ‘Titanic’ approaches its 25th anniversary in a few days, Kate Winslet has said she will see it again. The US premiere of James Cameron’s tragic love story, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, took place on December 19, 1997.

For ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ which will have a global December 16 release, Winslet and Cameron have reconnected.

Even though Winslet dislikes viewing her own movies, she said she will probably watch ‘Titanic’ in celebration of the occasion while doing publicity for the ‘Avatar’ sequel.

‘Well, I might. I mean, I’m just not very good at watching myself on screen. It’s not just ‘Titanic,’ like I don’t like watching myself in anything,’ she told ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday.

‘I guess I probably will watch it. … You know people are talking about the 25 years — for us, it’s actually longer,’ she added.

‘I’m 47 years old now, guys, and I turned 21 when we were shooting that movie. So, it’s like half my lifetime ago,’ she said of the Oscar-winning film.

‘It’s amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does,’ Winslet said. ‘It’s a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago.’

At the Oscars that year, the movie got 13 nominations, including one for Best Actress for Kate Winslet’s portrayal of Rose.