North Korea executed two teens for watching South Korean films: Report

According to a story, two teenagers in North Korea were put to death for viewing South Korean movies. According to The Mirror, the incident occurred in October, but news of the boys’ deaths didn’t surface until last week. The two boys, who were between the ages of 16 and 17, were killed on an airfield in Hyesan in front of horrified locals. This occurs when North Korea and South Korea have been experiencing increasing tension.

The story said that the authorities shot the teenagers after putting them on trial in front of the public and giving them death sentences. The article also stated, ‘Those who consume South Korean dramas and films or disseminate them, as well as those who disturb societal peace by killing others, will not be pardoned and will get the worst punishment—death’.

As the nation cracks down on names that the administration deems to be ‘too soft,’ it was previously reported that North Korea wants parents to give their children ‘patriotic’ names like ‘Bomb, Gun, and Satellite’. The nation wants parents to give their children names that are more ideologically and patriotically motivated. The new names must contain a final consonant, according to Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.

In order to observe an 11-day period of mourning for the former leader Kim Jong-il, who passed away ten years ago, North Korea reportedly forbade its citizens from laughing, shopping, and drinking.