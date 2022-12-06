Salman Rushdie publishes passages from his new book on social media; first time since being stabbed.

Salman Rushdie shared an excerpt from his upcoming book Victory City that was published in The New Yorker on Monday on Twitter and Facebook, four months after he was seriously hurt in a knife stabbing at an event in New York.

The excerpt title is ‘A Sackful of Seeds.’

A woman who lived in the 14th century in what is now a portion of India is featured in the book. It is ‘the epic narrative of a lady who breathes a fantastical empire into reality, only to be consumed by it over the generations,’ says the publishers.

This, Rushdie’s fifteenth book, is scheduled for release by Penguin Random House in February. The extract will also appear on December 12 in The New Yorker’s print edition.

Rushdie tweeted the excerpt’s link as well. He had tweeted to announce the book’s release date on August 9.