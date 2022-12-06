Sri Lanka to resume flights between Jaffna with this Indian city

Chennai: Sri Lanka will resume passenger flight service connecting northern Jaffna peninsula with Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The flights will be operating from next week.

‘The flights to India from Palaly will resume soon, most probably by December 12. There are still some improvements to the runway that are needed,’ Sri Lanka’s Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament. The present runway can only accommodate 75-seater flights.

The airport was named the Jaffna international airport in October 2019. The first international flight to land there was from Chennai. The 2019 redevelopment of the airport was funded by both Sri Lanka and India.

Earlier, India’s Alliance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated 3 weekly flights from Chennai to Palaly. However, after the government changed in Sri Lanka in November 2019, flight operations were halted.