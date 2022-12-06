Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extend losses for the third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. The domestic benchmark indices ended at record high for six days in a row last week.

BSE Sensex declined 208.24 points or 0.33% to close at 62,626.36. NSE Nifty fell 58.30 points or 0.31% to end at 18,642.75. About 1565 shares have advanced, 1825 shares declined, and 135 shares remained unchanged in the equity market.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India and Power Grid Corporation. The top losers in the market were BPCL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UPL.

On the sectoral front, metal and information technology indices shed 1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended lower.