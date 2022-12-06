Tamil pro-Hindu group saffronising BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, a leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and a member of parliament, tweeted a picture of a poster of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar wearing a saffron shirt and bearing sacred ash on his forehead. He called the picture an attempt to demean Ambedkar.

Hindu Makkal Katchi, a pro-Hindu organisation from Tamil Nadu, put up the poster. Thirumavalavan, who condemned the poster, claimed that it saffronised Ambedkar because he refused to pray to Vishnu or Brahma.

‘Such religious fanatics who portrayed Ambedkar with a saffron shirt and holy ash on his forehead should be arrested immediately,’ Thirumavalavan wrote.

Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath claimed that BR Ambedkar was saffronized in order to raise awareness in an interview with India Today TV.

‘Thirumavalavan has his own views, but Ambedkar was a saffron lover as he embraced Buddhism, of which saffron is the symbol. He tried to establish Thiruvalluvar and Vallalar as non-Hindus. We saffronised Ambedkar to create awareness against Thirumavalavan trying to Periyarise Ambedkar,’ Sampath said.