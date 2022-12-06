Vivek Agnihotri apologises to the Delhi High Court for his comments about Justice S Muralidhar

The Delhi High Court received an unqualified apology from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday for his remarks accusing Justice S Muralidhar of prejudice following his order invalidating activist Gautam Navlakha’s transit detention and house imprisonment in 2018, said the Bar and the Bench.

The apology followed a contempt lawsuit against Agnihotri and former Reserve Bank of India Director S Gurumurthy that the Delhi High Court brought in 2018.

Agnihotri claimed in an affidavit submitted to the High Court that he had removed the tweets about Muralidhar. However, the amicus curiae claimed that Twitter, not Agnihotri, had removed the tweets.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the judge ordered Agnihotri to appear in person when the case is next heard on March 16, 2023.

The court stated, ‘We are requesting him [Agnihotri] to remain present because he is the contemnor.’ Does it cause him any difficulties to apologise in person? An affidavit cannot always be used to show regret.

In the Bhima Koregaon case, which concerns caste violence in a village close to Pune in 2018, Gautam Navlakha is one of the defendants. The activist, 70, was one of 16 people detained for allegedly planning the violence.