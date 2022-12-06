Vivo launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched a new entry-level smartphone named ‘ Vivo Y02’ in the Indian markets. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will go on sale through the Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colours.

The 4G smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset, believed to be Helio P22 SoC and runs on Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) FullView display. The display offers Eye Protection Mode for and the screen has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie sensor.

The device equips a 8-megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging and 5W reverse charging.