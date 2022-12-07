Android Users Can Now Download ‘Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0’: Chief Justice announces launch

On Wednesday, Dr. Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachu, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), made a significant statement in the Supreme Court on the debut of the ‘Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0’. The CJI notified the attorneys in the top court that the software is now available for Android users and advised them to start using it right away. He stated: ‘Google Play now offers the 2.0 version of the Supreme Court Mobile App. Use it, please!’

The programme would be accessible to IoS users in a week, according to CJI Chandrachu. He also said that government agencies will be able to look up open cases and that law enforcement would have access. ‘ This time, we included a function that allows any law enforcement official to have their own access. The status of each department’s cases may be checked. Please put it to use!’ On the occasion of National Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, and S3WASS.

No institution in a democracy is flawless!

‘No institution in a constitutional democracy, including the Collegium, is flawless, and the only option is to operate within the framework that already exists’, CJI Chandrachud stated on November 26 during remarks at the Constitution Day festivities hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He went on to say that judges are the obedient troops that uphold the Constitution.

‘Compassion, understanding people’s issues, and refraining from passing judgement on others whose lifestyles you may not agree with are all aspects of excellent judgement. Understanding the reasons why someone commits a crime is essential to good judgement. The solution lies elsewhere when we need to have morally upright individuals working inside the system. Mentoring young people and empowering them to serve as judges is the solution ‘, he added. He also emphasised the necessity of ensuring that new attorneys are mentored by judges in order to make judicial offices appealing to them.