‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ unveiled for members of the press following the movie’s world premiere in London

‘Masterpiece’, ‘Exceptional’ are just some ways the press is applauding the recent ‘Avatar’ film. Coming to the audiences after 13 years of a long wait, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was unveiled for members of the press following the movie’s world premiere in London and what a sight it was! The first reaction to the sci-fi fantasy film is overwhelmingly positive.

‘Happy to announce ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is wonderful,’ one journalist commented. ‘The movie is bigger, better & more emotional than ‘Avatar,’ and it is visually stunning, visceral and immensely engrossing,’ wrote another.

‘James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral and as big as movies get,’ wrote another.

The reviews for the movie are going to be good based on the initial responses.

The sequel to ‘Avatar’ has received high praise from critics as well as James Cameron’s colleagues. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro called it ‘a breathtaking achievement’ and said it was ‘full of majestic vistas and emotions at an enormous, epic scale.’

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will take flight from the life of Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri who are now parents and are forced to protect their family from a new threat to their home, Pandora.

Among the new additions to the cast are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will release in theatres on December 16.