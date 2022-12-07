Famed poet, critic K Satchidanandan wins first Kunjikuttan Thampuran memorial award

Thrissur: Renowned poet and critic K Satchidanandan has bagged the first Kunjikuttan Thampuran memorial award instituted by the alumni association of KKTM Government College, Kodungallur. The award, which includes a purse of Rs 1 lakh, will be presented by Minister of Revenue K Rajan on January 8, 2023 at an alumni meet in the college.

The 15-year-old alumni association of Kodungallur College has instituted such an award for the first time this year. ‘Kodungallur native K Satchidanandan has been given the award in honour of his comprehensive contribution to the Malayalam language’, said alumni association president CC Vipinchandran in a press conference.