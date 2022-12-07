In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, panchayat member’s body found in forest

A 53-year-old panchayat member from the Majre Mahuli village in the Baldirai region of Uttar Pradesh was discovered dead in the forest. On Tuesday, the deceased, Suman, had gone to her field.

But when the kshetra panchayat member failed to show up, her family members began searching.

Her family found her body in the forest’s fields and informed the police, according to the police report.

According to Superintendent of Police Somen Barma, a FIR has been filed in the case against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is ongoing.

No one has been detained as of yet during the investigation. More information is awaited.