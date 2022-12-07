Karnataka will also be impacted by Gujarat exit poll results, says CM Bommai

According to the exit poll results from the Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP will have a stunning victory, and this will also affect Karnataka, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

‘This will have a very positive impact on Karnataka as the people here are pro-BJP. The result will boost the morale of our workers and we are going to increase at least 3-5 per cent of our votes because of this,’ ANI cited the chief minister as saying.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP will take full control of this country in 2023. Speaking to journalists after decorating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Vidhana Soudha on the 66th anniversary of his death, he said: ‘People support good governance and development works, but they will not support lies and politically motivated accusations.’

‘The BJP will record a landslide victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The entire nation is supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a positive development and people’s mandate for good governance. The BJP is coming back to power for the 7th consecutive time and this shows Modi’s leadership and the people’s faith in the governance,’ the CM said.

In terms of its electoral performance in Gujarat, the BJP is poised to set a record, according to a poll conducted by India Today and Axis My India.