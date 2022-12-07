Manipur chief minister arrives at the communal violence ravaged Tellipati, Imphal’s district.

A day after racial unrest erupted there, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh travelled to the Tellipati neighbourhood of the Imphal East district on Tuesday.

PTI cited unnamed police sources, the violence broke out after some people forcibly removed idols from a nearby temple. To get control of the scene, the police launched tear gas rounds.

The district magistrate in Tellipati issued prohibitory orders in response to the violence in accordance with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Singh, who is in charge of the home portfolio as well, instructed the police to beef up security there. He said that senior officials may be held accountable and pointed out that the incident happened despite the presence of the police.

In addition, the chief minister asked people to use social media sensibly and refrain from embellishing events. He claimed that the burning of tyres on the road was exaggerated and resembled home fires. ‘Let’s not go overboard. We must coexist in harmony.’

The police’s cybercrime branch has been alerted of the situation and will take the appropriate legal measures.

The chief minister added that people shouldn’t impose legislation on themselves.