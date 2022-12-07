Morocco reaches World Cup quarter-finals, much to the delight of the Arab world

Moroccans overjoyed with their team’s historic World Cup knockout triumph over Spain on Tuesday were joined by individuals from around the Middle East and North Africa who regarded it as a victory for the Arab world as a whole.

Fans applauded from Baghdad to Casablanca as Morocco became the first Arabic-speaking country to reach the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar, the first to be staged in an Arab country. After a 0-0 draw in extra time, they won 3-0 on penalties.

People filled downtown highways going to a place where fans had partied following past Morocco victory, flags fluttering from their windows and horns fiercely ringing, in Rabat, where fans had crowded cafés for hours previously to watch the game.

‘It’s the first time I’ve felt this way!’ exclaimed Fahd Belbachir on his approach to the city centre. ‘We’re overjoyed.’

Leaders from across the Arab world praised Morocco team