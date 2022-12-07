‘Online advertising’ by betting platforms is ‘banned’ by Google; Report

India requested that Alphabet-owned Google stop running substitute advertisements for foreign betting firms. The ministry of information and broadcasting is now run by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and the article quoted a source familiar with the situation. Google India, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., purportedly received the letter last week.

According to the article, it demanded that the business stop all direct and substitute advertising right away from betting sites including Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway in search results, and YouTube. A proposal to exclusively regulate games of skill and exclude games of chance was reportedly vetoed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on December 4. All real-money games played online should soon be subject to regulation in India.

‘TV channels and OTT (Over-the-top) players ceased airing surrogate commercials for online betting companies after our last alert on October 3rd, but it was pointed out to us that many of these ads are still running on YouTube and Google’. According to Livemint, a senior government official said, ‘We have requested Google to halt this immediately’.

In a draught report released in September, a government panel recommended that India establish a regulatory organisation to categorise online games as being based on skill or chance, enact regulations to restrict certain layouts, and be harsher with gambling websites. ‘ India is concerned that many of its residents are developing gambling addictions or losing money to internet bookmakers who operate without servers or a physical presence in India’, an official told Livemint.

Many Indian states prohibit online gambling;

In all, 5,000 crore is placed into the accounts of several agents of betting businesses in India each month, according to estimations made by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and disclosed in the report. However, the lobby organisation asserts that it is unclear where this money is going or how it is being used.