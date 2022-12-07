Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured in NYC for speaking about racism in British Royal Family

The 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala was held on Tuesday night in New York City, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked radiant as they walked the red carpet. The couple were honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization for speaking about racism in British Royal Family and their philanthropic work through their Archwell Foundation.

The couple’s visit was significant because it took place in the midst of debates around their impending Netflix documentary.

Markle was spotted walking with Harry into the event while wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress and holding his hand. Harry was dressed in a black suit with a skinny black tie as he held an umbrella and guided Markle into the venue.

Over the past 50 years, a number of leaders have received the Ripple of Hope Award. The honour is granted to individuals who have made a commitment to ‘social change’ in ‘government, business, activism, and entertainment.’

‘In honour of their work on racial inequality, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Markle were chosen to receive the prize this year,’ the organisation’s website stated.