Zelensky, along with ‘The spirit of Ukraine’, named as Time Magazine’s Person Of Year

Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy was chosen from a shortlist that included SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The magazine has previously said their Person of the Year is someone ‘who affected the news or our lives the most, for better, or worse’. Zelenskyy has led his country through the war with Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Zelenskyy, a comedian who had no political experience when elected three years ago, has emerged as a world leader during his country’s war for survival.

‘Zelenskyy really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades’, TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said on TODAY as he revealed the magazine’s selection. ‘Not just other governments, but major companies that pulled out of Russia in mass and countless individuals who came together around this cause, around this county’. Zelenskyy told Time: ‘I have not finished this great, important action for our country. Not yet’.