2 strong earthquakes hit Indonesia

Jakarta: Two strong earthquakes jolted Indonesia today. There is no immediate reports of any causality or injury.

A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck main island of Java. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 15km from the town of Cianjur at a depth of 123km. Last month, more than 300 people were killed in the same province in an earthquake.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Abepura located in Papua province of Indonesia today morning. This earthquake was 37.4km below the earth’s surface.

Earlier on Saturday, a strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck West Java.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.