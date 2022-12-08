BCCI announce schedule of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia’s tour of India: Details

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced schedule for the Indian cricket team’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. ‘India’s 2022-23 international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January,’ the BCCI said in a statement.

Team India will face Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023 in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively. The Indian cricket team will face the Lankan team in ODIs in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum on January 10, 12, and 15 respectively..

The 3-match ODI series against New Zealand will start in Hyderabad on January 18. The remaining 2 matches will be played on January 21 and 24 in Raipur and Indore, respectively. The T20I matches between India and New Zealand will be hosted by Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad on January 27, 29, and February 1.

The Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin in Nagpur on February 9. The second Test will take place in Delhi from February 17 to 21. The third Test will take place in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5, and the final Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

India will play 3-match ODI series against the Australia. The first match of the series will be hosted by Mumbai on March 17 while the second and third will be held on 19 and 22 in Vizag and Chennai respectively.