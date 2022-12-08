CM Bommai says, PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 in February

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, announced on Wednesday that Prime minister narendra modi would open the 14th Aero India, which would take place here from February 13–17, 2023.

The Air Force Station at Yelahankae would host the biannual airshow.

At the opening of the global engineering and technology centre for Collins Aerospace, the Chief Minister made this statement. Since it would be an international event, he claimed, the airshow needed to highlight aerospace research facilities, travel opportunities, and potential in the State and Bengaluru’s aircraft industry.

The Chief Minister noted that Bengaluru is the ideal location for the aerospace industry because it is home to organisations like DRDO, NAL, and HAL. He also expressed his desire for all aircraft parts to be produced in Bengaluru.

Additionally, he added, Bengaluru is home to top-tier R&D facilities in the fields of aerospace, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and semi-conductors.

One of the top aerospace exhibitions, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.

Bommai added that the institution’s achievement in becoming a significant engineering centre is demonstrated by the fact that Collins Aerospace Engineering Institution has been operating in Bengaluru for 25 years.