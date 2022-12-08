Coal production in India surge by 11.66% in November

New Delhi: Coal production in the country surged by 11.66% in last month. The total coal production in November is at 75.87 Million Ton (MT). It was at 67.94 MT during November last year. Data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed this.

24 mines out of the top 37 mines have produced more than 100% coal and in 5 mines it stood between 80 and 100%. During the period, Coal based power generation has also registered a growth of 16.28%. The power utilities dispatch has increased by 3.55% to 62.34 MT during last month. It was at 60.20 MT in November 2021.

Earlier the ministry revealed that the coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 58% .43.93 million tonnes of coal was produced during April to August this fiscal. At present, 37 captive and commercial coal mines are operational. 11 mines are expected to start production during this year.

The Union government is planning to increase the coal production in the country. The Union Ministry of Coal is aiming to increase the coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25.