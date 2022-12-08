FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar launches vehicle registration platform

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has introduced a vehicle registration platform for GCC citizens and residents coming to Qatar in their cars by road for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new a vehicle registration platform is available on MoI’s website. The GCC nationals and residents who are coming via road in their own vehicles will be able to enter the country from December 8, 2022.

GCC citizens and residents coming by road are required to provide the basic information such as country of arrival, number of passengers, types of vehicles, model, number plate and other related information on the platform. They must apply for the permit via the Ministry of Interior website at least 12 hours before the date of travel, without requiring payment of pre-entry fees for vehicles.

Also Read: UAE announces new target launch date for Moon Mission

Earlier Qatar has announced that citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be allowed to enter the country without a Hayya card.