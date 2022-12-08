Himachal Pradesh Polls: 5 Rebel Leaders Who Are ‘Making a Difference’!

This time, the race in Himachal Pradesh is close, with both the BJP and the Congress attempting to gain an advantage. The focus is on some of the key candidates who have chosen to run as independents in a poll where every seat counts.

Hiteshwar Singh (Banjar)

Maheshwar Singh, a member of the royal family of Kullu, received a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh previously defeated the Himachal Lokhit Party, which ultimately joined the BJP. However, later on, after the BJP declined to put him forward, Maheshwar’s ticket was revoked when his son Hiteshwar chose to run as an Independent from Banjar. Later, the party high leadership was able to persuade Maheshwar to persuade his son to refrain from fighting. Finally, the group let go of Maheshwar and gave the instructor Narotam Sigh the ticket. Hiteshwar ran as an Independent against Khimi Ram, a former BJP president who had switched parties, and Surinder Shourie of the BJP.

Kirpal Singh Parmar (Fatehpur)

Kirpal Singh Parmar, a BJP activist on the ground, began at the district and state units and worked his way up. Later, Parmar was elected to the Rajya Sabha and made vice president of the state BJP. Nevertheless, he was not given a ticket for the Fatehpur byelection last year. He left his position as a member of the party’s state leadership later this year. Later, the candidate fielded in his stead, Baldev Thakur, was defeated by Bhawani Pathania of the Congress by a margin of more than 5,800 votes. Parmar informed the citizens of Fatehpur that despite his decades of work, the party had not given him any compensation.

Gangu Ram Musafir and Dayal Pyari (Pachhad)

Two women are fighting in the Pachhad constituency in Sirmaur, which is a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Dayal Payari, a previous BJP dissident who lost, ran against incumbent BJP MLA Reena Kashyap. This time, she ran for Congress. Suresh Kashyap, a prominent BJP politician and urban development expert, is a native of the area. For a by-election in 2019, Dayal Payari was viewed as the BJP’s front-runner. She was allegedly refused a ticket by the team of Suresh Kashyap and CM Jai Ram Thakur because she is a member of the Prem Kumar Dhumal faction. Reena Kashyap, a Zila Parishad member, was instead put out by the BJP for the by-elections, according to Indian Express/Congress dissident candidate Gangu. Ram Musafir is also contesting from Pacchad as an Independent.

Thakur, KL (Nalagarh)

KL Thakur spoke about his choice to run as an Independent after being refused a ticket from Nalgarh, where he had previously won on a BJP ticket. He also questioned why he had been chosen as an Independent. Thakur won the Nalagarh election while running on a BJP ticket.

Dev Verma (Theog)

As the family still has supporters in the area, the Congress had hoped that Indu’s July membership would help the party’s prospects in the Theog district. However, former Haryana Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore’s efforts to secure a ticket gave him the opportunity to run for office in the district. Following this, Indu Verma decided to run as an Independent after being disappointed at not being given the ticket. Also in the race is Vijay Pal Khachi, the son of veteran Congress leader JBL Khachi. This constituency is being seen as a key one that will be a big blow to the Congress if it loses it.