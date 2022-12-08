Kate Winslet sets trend by recycling a gown she wore seven years ago at the premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Kate Winslet is setting a trend and a good one at that. The British actress wore a dress she first wore seven years ago to the London premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old actor wore a grey gown by designer Badgley Mischka to the star-studded premiere of the much anticipated ‘Avatar’ sequel in London’s Leicester Square. She plays Ronal in the film. She had initially used it in 2015 for the world premiere of ‘The Dressmaker’ at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Winslet accessorised with drop earrings that were also repurposed and she wore a tight, floor-length dress with an embroidered, halter neckline. A sophisticated updo complemented the appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress has previously endorsed the concept of re-wearing outfits to avoid waste and stress.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Winslet said, ‘The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings… It’s so stressful, and I know that sounds like, ‘Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.’ But it is stressful.’

‘I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again,’ she continued. ‘The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things are huge’

‘The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once… I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses.’

She also expressed concern about the waste and pollution involved in press junkets.