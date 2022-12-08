‘No need to panic’; Kiev’s mayor forecasts ‘apocalypse’ for winter

The continuous Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have prompted Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, to forecast a ‘apocalyptic’ situation come winter. He did, however, warn that although the locals should be prepared for it, there was currently no need for an evacuation. ‘ Water, heat, and electricity supplies might all fail in Kiev. When it becomes impossible to live in homes due to the low temperatures, the end of the world might occur, just like in Hollywood movies’, the mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The former boxer said, increasing his booming voice to emphasise, ‘But we are battling and doing all we can to make sure that this does not happen’. Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February of this year. The Russian troops were forced to retreat from a sizable portion of the battlefield after making consistent gains in the early months of the conflict due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Since then, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s energy and other facilities with missiles and aircraft. The capital of Ukraine is currently in a dire condition. There aren’t enough warm shelters in Kyiv to accommodate all 3.6 million citizens in the case of a total blackout. ‘ We have approximately 500 autonomous heating hubs ready right now, but 500 points is nothing for a metropolis of 3 million,’ he remarked. Before entering politics, Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, envisioned a bleak future for Ukraine’s more than 1,500-year-old capital.

In one scenario he drew up, the city may remain without central heating until spring, when it might get as cold as -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit). ‘ Unfortunately, we will have to remove water from buildings. If energy supply continues to be missing and outside temperatures stay low’, he added.

As a result, the buildings would be completely unusable. ‘Otherwise, the water may freeze and damage the entire water supply network’. In case the heating supply is cut off, Klitschko advised households to stockpile food and water supplies in case of emergencies. He also advised them to have clothing and other papers at the ready.