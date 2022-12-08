Reports: ‘Harry & Meghan’ docu-series might further the gap between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions as senior members of the British royal family and moved to the US with their children almost three years ago, the drama and controversy surrounding their departure continues to make headlines.

Their most recent Netflix documentary series, which debuted on Thursday, is being hailed as explosive and is reportedly going to widen the chasm between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.

New controversy has been stirred up by a former Buckingham Palace employee regarding the planned docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

As per The New York Post, the employee, who claimed to be bullied by Markle, reached out to the British monarchy to fire back at the allegations made in the upcoming docu-series, ‘Harry & Meghan’.

‘The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies,’ The New York Post quoted the former employee. ‘It’s emotionally draining. It feels like there`s no end to it,’ the employee added.

In the one-minute trailer for the docu-series released on Netflix, Prince Harry was heard saying, ‘There`s a hierarchy of the family….You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.’

The former employee responded back saying, ‘They always use vague terms ‘the truth,’ ‘my truth,’ but nothing concrete is said.’

The ex-staff added that Markle conveyed her side of stories through journalist Omid Scobie.

‘She knows we can’t financially protect ourselves by going to court, so she keeps pushing. It`s all a game for her. And she is loving it. I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation, et cetera, we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family.’