Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday. The domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. The Assembly election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh influenced investors.

BSE Sensex gained by 160 points or 0.26% to close at 62,570. NSE Nifty settled at18,613, higher by 53.35 points or 0.29%. Nifty Mid and Small-cap closed up by 0.5%. As many as 28 stocks gained and 22 declined on the Nifty. Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 4% and the Nifty Bank index rose 1%.BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.3-0.4%.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors and Hindalco Industries. The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Divis Lab, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC and TCS.