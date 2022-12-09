8-day long IFFK 2022 to kickstart today; CM Pinarayi to inaugurate event

Thiruvananthapuram: The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala will kick off on Friday at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eight-day-long festival at 3.30 pm in an event presided by Minister VN Vasavan.

The resident pianist of the British Film Institute, Jonny Best, will be the chief guest at the ceremony. The first screening of the movie ‘Tory and Lokita’ in India will follow the inauguration of the festival. Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi, who fights for women’s freedom in Iran has bagged the Spirit of Cinema Award 2022. Greek director and jury member Athina Rachel Tsangari will receive the award on behalf of Mahnaz Mohammadi as the Iran authority imposed a travel ban on her for participating in the popular protests in Iran.

The 27th edition of the IFFK will witness the screening of 186 movies. Over 1,200 delegates, 3000 students, and 200 film workers will be present at the festival. In IFFK, the Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant) award-winning movie will obtain Rs 20 lakh and a citation, while the best director receiving Rajata Chakoram (Silver Crow Pheasant) will be awarded Rs 4 lakh. A cash prize of Rs 3 lakh will be bestowed to the best debutant director and the director who wins the audience poll award will receive Rs 2 lakh. KR Mohanan endowment award including a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will be presented to the best debutant director in India.