Agastya Jaiswal, a Hyderabadi kid, becomes the first Indian boy to acquire a post-graduate degree at the age of 16

Agastya Jaiswal, a resident of Hyderabad, is the first Indian kid to complete his post-graduate studies at the age of 16 and receive a Master’s degree in sociology from Osmania University. Furthermore, when the results were released, it was discovered that Agastya passed his final year exams with a first division.

But for Agastya, this is only one of many ‘firsts.’ He graduated from high school in 2020 at the age of 14, making him the youngest and first boy in India to do so. He earned a BA in journalism and mass communication. Prior to that, at age 9, he passed the Telangana SSC board exams as the youngest boy ever.

Agastya comments on his success, ‘My parents are my professors. With the help and guidance of my mother Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal and father Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal, I have been conquering obstacles to show that nothing is impossible.’

The alphabets from A to Z could be typed by young prodigy Agastya Jaiswal in just 1.72 seconds. He can write with both hands since he is ambidextrous. In addition, he plays table tennis at the national level and speaks internationally about motivation.