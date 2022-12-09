CM Pinarayi to inaugurate India’s first charter gateway at Kochi airport tomorrow

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Business Jet Terminal’ of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Saturday. With luxurious interiors and well-appointed relaxing spaces spread over 40,000 square feet, CIAL’s Jet Terminal will be the country’s first Charter Gateway, which serves as a platform to integrate business jet service, tourism and business conferences. Industries minister P Rajeev will preside over the function held at Terminal 2 of CIAL. Revenue Minister K Rajan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan will also attend the function.

With the launch, the number of private jets and chartered flights bound for Kochi is expected to take a hike. With the commissioning of the terminal, CIAL will become the fourth airport in the country with a dedicated private jet terminal. CIAL’s Business Jet terminal is compatible with operating both domestic and international private jets. The facilities include covered car parking, drive-in porches, a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, a Business Centre, check-in, Immigration, Customs, Health and Security checking zones, along with a Duty-free shop and foreign exchange counter for the smooth movement of the discerning guests. The terminal facility also includes a safe house for VIPs.

‘With the commissioning of the Business Jet Terminal, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), unveils the World of Affordable Chartered Flying. It also marks another first. One–of–a–kind terminal in the country, which integrates tourism, international summits, business conferences, and the movement of high net-worth Individuals, accentuates the idea of cost-effectiveness in the development of an elegant airport terminal. We are sure this concept will revolutionise the chartered flight service industry in India. The guidance of the Hon. Chairman and the board of directors and the state government were crucial for this project’, CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS said.