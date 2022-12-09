‘Don’t portray as if all religious processions are source of riots’: SC declines plea

New Delhi: Don’t portray as if all religious processions are a source of riots, the Supreme Court said on Friday while dismissing a PIL seeking strict regulation of religious processions across the country. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha declined the plea saying it is a law and order issue and can be taken care of by the State police and the District Magistrates.

The PIL filed by NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace demands guidelines to regulate religious processions across the country where people brandish weapons. CJI Chandrachud said India’s cultural diversity varies from district to district and there can’t be uniform guidelines to regulate religious processions as he dismissed the PIL. The plea has sought strict prohibition of the display of arms and ammunition during such processions.

Senior advocate CU Singh appearing for the NGO told the bench that processions are taken out brandishing swords, and firearms during religious festivals. He contended that riots have become common during such processions taken out during religious festivals. Why do we want to portray it that riots take place during festival sessions, asked the bench. The apex court said religious processions are taken out during the Ganpati festival in Maharashtra, but no riots occur. ‘Why do you pick up some stray incidents of riots during a religious festival to paint everything with the same brush? Try to see the positive…’, said the bench.