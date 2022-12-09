Elon Musk posts a sweet photo of his kid X Æ A-XII, wearing his unique Twitter badge.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, may have received heavy criticism for his bizarre Twitter layoffs, but his most recent tweet has received a tonne of positive feedback from online users. Musk posted a photo of his two-year-old kid X on the microblogging platform. People, though, can’t stop raving about anything else.

X can be seen soaking up the sun in San Francisco in Musk’s two-part tweet. The charming blue Twitter emblem for X is shown in the second image alongside a silly image of the cute kid.

Musk captioned the photo, writing, ‘X in lovely San Francisco, And with his Twitter badge.’

More than 258k people have liked and reacted to the post. People urged the billionaire to stop making snap decisions and ruining businesses and instead share more cute photos of his child. Others noted that rather than Musk’s caustic and sassy tweets, this is essentially the substance that people need.

After purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk sacked a number of senior executives. He stated the company’s need to reduce additional losses in order to continue operating as support for his choice.