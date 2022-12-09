For the second time, Ash Barty receives Australia’s coveted Don Award.

In her career after 2019, former tennis pro Ash Barty earned Australia’s renowned Don Award for the second time. She also became the third person to get the honour twice, joining hurdler Sally Pearson (2012 and 2014) and pole vaulter Steve Hooker (2008 and 2009).

The Don Award, regarded as the highest honour in Australian sport, is given to a player or team ‘which has brought the most inspiration to the country via performance and example in the past year.’

Barty, who announced her retirement from competitive tennis in March at the age of 25, recalled how much she loved winning the Australian Open in January.

At Rod Laver Arena, world No. 1 Barty defeated Danielle Collins, 6-3, 7-6(2), in the championship match.

On the Seven Network’s show, ‘Sport Australia Hall of Fame: Heroes and Legends,’ Barty was cited as saying, ‘This year was definitely my most fun Australian Open… because it felt free. I played without consequence, I played like a young kid.’

Barty also ruled out the possibility of her returning to the tennis court in the interim.

‘It was never about coming to a successful conclusion or with a strong emotional response. Collectively, I thought that was about appropriate. That choice has now resulted in nine months of just an amazing existence off the court. It’s been incredible,’ she said.

Iga Swiatek of Poland rose to the top of the WTA rankings after Barty made the decision to hang up her tennis racquets.

Barty and her longtime partner Garry Kissick were married back in July. Tennis player Barty can be spotted playing golf after hanging up her tennis shoes.

Additionally, Barty triumphed at the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. She also participated in the Women’s Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat before deciding to pursue tennis as a career.