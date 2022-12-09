Foreign investors infuse Rs 14,205 crore in financial service sector in November

Mumbai: Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), revealed that foreign investors invested Rs 14,205 crore ($2.1 billion) in Indian financial service sector in November this year. In October this year, the foreign investors withdrew Rs 4,686 crore from financial services.

Overall, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of Rs 36,238 crore in the Indian equity markets in November. Of this, the financial services sector attracted Rs 14,205 crore, which accounts 39% of total investment made by FPIs in equities.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 283 trains today: Full list

At the end of November, assets under custody of the financial services sector stood at Rs 16.13 lakh crore. Financial services sector is followed by fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. FMCG got Rs 3,956 crore foreign investment. The FMCG sector was followed by information technology at Rs 3,859 crore, auto at Rs 3,051 crore and oil, and gas sector at Rs 2,774 crore.

On the other hand, consumer durables saw the maximum selling by FPIs in November at Rs 1,275 crore. Besides, power and telecommunications witnessed sales of Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 1,084 crore respectively.