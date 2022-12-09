In AP’s Vijayawada, chlorine gas leak at swimming pool, 10 students hospitalised

Students at a swimming pool academy in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, had to be taken to the hospital right away because they became ill as a result of the chlorine gas leak. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 8, at the Vijayawada municipal corporation swimming pool. All the hospitalised students are in stable condition.

The chlorine gas leak occurred due to the use of outdated equipment, according to the academy’s supervisor where the incident occurred. The gas cylinder was also outdated.

Around 10–12 students, ranging in age from 8 to 14, became ill as a result of the chlorine gas leak and had to be taken to the hospital right away. The swimming pool academy manager continued by saying that the leak was later stopped and that all of the students were in good health.

According to the news agency ANI, the children were preparing for the competitions to be held in Eluru on December 11.

The incident happened at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday night. Some of the swimmers requested us to give them permission to swim as they are having a competition on December 11. We told them to get permission from the municipal commissioner and they said that they have permission,’ said Rambabu, the swimming pool academy supervisor.