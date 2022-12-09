Know how James Cameron upgraded an already state-of-the-art technology for the sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

A lot of ‘The Way of Water’ is filmed underwater. And the technology that allowed Cameron to film those sequences pretty much had to be invented.

Cameron says, ‘The equipment we’re working with now is so advanced compared to the original picture. He goes on to note that more technology and greater high-definition graphics do not necessarily translate to a better viewing experience.’

‘Now does that make a better movie from an audience perspective? Absolutely not. The broader audience only cares about a story, the characters, and how the film makes them feel. I keep that in mind first and foremost every single day.’

‘With ‘Avatar’ and where I’ve chosen to take the story and open up the landscape and the characters that I’ve brought in and some of the questions that get asked, I don’t feel there’s anything that I need to say cinematically that I will not say across these four films,’ he adds.

The film follows the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they confront new problems and undertake fresh adventures.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie.

Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases on December 16, 2022.