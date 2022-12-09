Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma`s ‘Zwigato’ is all set to premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

After being showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival, Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma`s ‘Zwigato’ is all ready to premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will take place from December 9 to December 16.

The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a plant who loses his work during the pandemic. He eventually works as a food delivery rider, coping with the world of ratings and rewards.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to investigate alternative career prospects, with trepidation but also the excitement of new-found independence. It captures the lives of invisible, ‘ordinary’ people.

Talking more about the film, Nandita said, ‘Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film.’

More details regarding the film’s theatrical release are awaited.