Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower today in the equity markets. Heavy profit booking in IT stocks weighed upon the equity indices. BSE Sensex closed at 62,182, down 389 points or 0.62%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,497, down 113 points or 0.61%.

Bucking the global trend, domestic equity markets fell on Friday bogged down by profit booking, and heavyweights like Reliance Industries, L&T, and financials. The S&P BSE Sensex, which started about 100 points higher, erased gains and dropped over 700 points from the day’s high to hit a low of 61,889.

About 1199 shares have advanced, 2220 shares declined, and 113 shares remained unchanged in the markets. In the broader markets, the MidCap and SmallCap indices declined 0.45% and 1% respectively. Nifty FMCG and Pharma sectors ended higher and Nifty IT index slippded down by 3.16%. The Nifty PSU Bank and Realty indices were also tumbled 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

The top gainers in the market were Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Titan Company and Eicher Motors. The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and Hindalco Industries.