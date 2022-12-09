To avoid homework, student in Madhya Pradesh fakes his own kidnapping

A Class 6 student in his 12th year staged his own kidnapping. As soon as the police started looking into the case, his story started to fall apart. The boy admitted during questioning that he made up the story to get out of doing his homework.

The boy, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Junnardeo municipality, boarded a MEMU train from Junnardeo to Chhindwara without telling his parents. However, the boy made up a lie about being kidnapped out of fear of being found.

The incident was unearthed on Monday, and the student was found on the train two hours later.

The boy told to the Government Railway Police and his family that on Monday morning, while he was using the washroom, two men entered and took him by covering his face with a cap. Then, he claimed, the accused allegedly drove him to the railway station, and while driving there, they discussed taking him to Betul.

The boy escaped as soon as the accused arrived at the train station, boarded the MEMU train, and joined the crowd. The student’s neighbour noticed him on the train and called the student’s father.