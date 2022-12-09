Two women sue Twitter claiming female employees were disproportionately targeted while making the job cuts

Two women who were fired from Twitter as part of the company’s widespread layoffs after Elon Musk took over the company are suing the company on the grounds that they were disproportionately targeted during the employment cuts.

Notably, Musk fired some 3,700 workers from the company, and many more eventually tendered their resignations. He received a lot of criticism for his decision to dramatically reduce the workforce.

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, Twitter fired 57% of its female employees compared to 47% of its male employees. According to the article, the discrepancy was much greater for engineering positions, where 63% of women lost their careers compared to only 48% of men.

The lawsuit alleged that the company violated federal and California laws banning workplace sex discrimination.

‘It’s not a huge surprise unfortunately that women were hit so hard by these layoffs when Elon Musk was overseeing these incredibly ad hoc layoffs just in a matter of days,’ Liss-Riordan said at a press conference in San Francisco.

One of the plaintiffs, Wren Turkal, said she had ‘never seen anything like this.’

‘I have a family, I have a kid to support. All that we’re looking for is fairness. I’m also worried about my friends who are financially in a difficult position or are in a difficult position for visa reasons,’ Turkal said at the press conference.

Liss-Riordan also represents other Twitter employees in three other pending lawsuits filed in the same court.