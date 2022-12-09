Woman claims she found a tooth in a meal on British Airways. Airlines reacts

Travelers are accustomed to seeing hair, cockroaches, or other bothersome creatures in the food served on transportation services. The internet is rife with stories of folks who received the worst shock of their lives after finding an unwanted guest in their food. However, have you ever heard of somebody discovering a tooth while eating? Well, it actually did happen, and the image is quite repulsive, so proceed with caution.

The image, which was tweeted by Ghada, depicts a bit of tooth in a meal that was served on a British Airways trip. ‘We discovered a dental implant in our food on aircraft BA107 from London to Dubai on October 25 (we have all of our teeth; it is not ours), and we are still waiting to hear from British Airways about it. This is horrible. Additionally, I can’t reach anyone at your call centre,’ the caption stated.

The airline gave a timely response. ‘Hello, we are so sad to see this! Did you provide the cabin crew with your contact information so they could reach you in customer relations? Please provide us any personal information over DM for your security,’ was the reply.

The response, however, did not really convince the public. Many people were horrified by the woman’s revolting surprise.