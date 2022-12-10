Afghan anti-corruption commission ‘reactivated’ by Taliban; Report

The Afghanistan Anti-Corruption Commission’s operations have resumed after being suspended owing to a shortage of funding, according to an announcement made on Saturday by the Taliban extremist organisation. ‘We already have a department dedicated to fighting corruption, if that were necessary. It was put on hold because of financial difficulties. There is now no corruption in the offices in terms of anti-corruption,’ declared Zabiullah Mujahid, a prominent Taliban spokesperson and deputy information minister.

This action was deemed crucial by the experts interviewed by the Afghan news station Tolo News. Head of the Joint Independent Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee Maiwnd Rohani stated to Tolo News that ‘countries with low levels of corruption always have some type of such an entity’.

Since retaking control of the nation in August of last year, the Islamic Emirate has reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption. They assert that such crimes are now at a low level, while independent verification is impossible.