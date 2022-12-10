China agrees to provide expatriates with ‘German vaccines’!

A few days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that German expats would be permitted to use BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Chinese foreign ministry said that their nation and Germany had achieved an agreement allowing German citizens to utilise ‘German vaccinations’ in China.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated: ‘China and Germany have reached an agreement on providing German vaccines for German nationals in China. Relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels’.

As German Chancellor Scholz announced an agreement on November 4 in Beijing that will allow German expats to use the COVID-19 vaccine produced by German business BioNTech SE in China, it was expected that the nations would come to such an arrangement. The first non-Chinese COVID vaccination to be administered in China is the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

However, because the Chinese government has up until now insisted on only giving out vaccinations that are made locally, the vaccine will only be given to German citizens. China’s government, according to Mao, hailed Germany’s recent decision to allow the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination to be administered to Chinese residents living in the European nation.