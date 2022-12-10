Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Price of the yellow metal surged to Rs 39,920, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose this week to 9-month high of Rs 54,348 per 10 gram. In global markets, gold rates today were up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60. Among other precious metals, silver inched 0.1% lower to $23.05, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,005.10 and palladium lost 0.7% to $1,913.32.