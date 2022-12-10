‘Don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings’; Students suspended for dancing in burqas

After a video of them dancing while donning a burqa went popular on social media, FOUR students at an engineering college in Mangaluru, Karnataka, have been suspended. Four pupils may be seen dancing on stage while wearing burqas to the well-known Bollywood song ‘Fevicol Se’ in the video. The college’s student organisation planned the event for Wednesday.

The dance was allegedly ridiculed by the burqa and hijab in the viral footage of the event from St. Joseph Engineering College, which has been making the rounds on social media platforms. The institution has suspended all four students, even though they are all from the same neighbourhood. Dance was permitted at the campus, which drew criticism from the religious community.

A Twitter user who posted a video to his account commented, ‘Students who danced in the burqa to a Bollywood song have been suspended from St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru (@SJEC Mangaluru). College claims that Muslim students entered the stage during an event, and an investigation has been launched. This dance was not included in the authorised programme’. The engineering college administration tweeted the measures taken by the institute administration and released a media release.

‘During the casual portion of the students association inauguration, students from the Muslim community themselves stormed the platform and performed a dance, which was part of the social media video clip currently going around. The pupils involved have been suspended until an investigation is conducted since it was not a permitted element of the curriculum. Activities that might undermine community cohesion and everyone’s well-being are not supported or condoned by the college’. On Thursday, St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru tweeted using their official handle (@SJEC Mangaluru). Dr. Sudheer M., the principal in charge, also made a public statement on this. She said: ‘It didn’t fall within a sanctioned plan. The college opposes actions that could undermine intercommunal harmony ‘.

