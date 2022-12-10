Elton John leaves Twitter, to which Elon Musk replies, ‘I love your music, hope you come back.’

I have worked my entire life to use music to unite people. Elton John, a legendary singer, left Twitter claiming misinformation as the reason for his decision, adding, ‘It saddens me to see how misinformation is now being exploited to divide our globe.’ Elon Musk, a.k.a. ‘Chief Twit,’ replied that he loved Elton John’s music and hoped he would return soon.’ My entire life, I’ve worked to utilise music to unite people. However, it saddens me to see how false information is currently being utilised to further polarise our planet:Tweets from Elton John. Given Twitter’s recent policy change, which would allow disinformation to go unchecked, he continued, ‘I’ve chosen to stop using Twitter’

Around two weeks ago, the platform made the announcement that it will no longer enforce a rule intended to counteract false information concerning the Covid-19 outbreak. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, tweeted in reaction to John’s post that he hoped the singer would return to the site soon.

‘You have great music. I hope you return. Do you have any concerns about any particular false information?’ Musk penned. John’s withdrawal from Twitter comes amid a number of ongoing problems surrounding the social media site, most notably antisemitic tweets by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving that drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James, and other prominent figures. Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Jack White, Liz Phair, and Stephen Fry are a few other well-known individuals who have left Twitter after Musk seized control of the platform.