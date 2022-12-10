Foreign portfolio investment crosses Rs 36,238 crore in November

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested around Rs 36.238 crore in the Indian equity markets in last month. The financial services sector attracted most of the FPIs. FPIs invested around Rs 14,205 crore in the financial services sector. It is followed by , consumer services and capital goods sectors. They attracted investments of Rs 1,157 crore and Rs 1,098 crore, respectively.

Inflows from for the second half of November dropped by almost three-quarters compared to the first half of the month. Total FPI investments in the second half slumped to Rs 7,350 crore from Rs 28,888 crore seen in the first half of November.

Also Read: India, China trade deficit reaches $51.5 billion

So far this year, FPI flows have been positive only in 3 out of 9 months. Overall, FPIs withdrew Rs 1.32 lakh crore from equities in this period.